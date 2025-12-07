Pierre scores 17 as Mercer defeats D-III’s Oglethorpe 100-50

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Bendji Pierre’s 17 points helped Mercer defeat Division III member Oglethorpe 100-50 on Sunday. Pierre also…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Bendji Pierre’s 17 points helped Mercer defeat Division III member Oglethorpe 100-50 on Sunday.

Pierre also had six rebounds for the Bears (7-2). Armani Mighty scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Kyle Cuffe Jr. shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Logan Turner finished with 12 points for the Stormy Petrels. Jackson Kemp added 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

