Pierre, NC State Lady Wolfpack to visit Shaya Kyle, Miami Hurricanes

NC State Lady Wolfpack (6-4) at Miami Hurricanes (6-3) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Khamil Pierre…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (6-4) at Miami Hurricanes (6-3)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khamil Pierre and NC State visit Ra Shaya Kyle and Miami (FL) in ACC action Sunday.

The Hurricanes are 4-1 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks eighth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Shaya Kyle leads the Hurricanes with 10.6 boards.

The Lady Wolfpack are 0-1 on the road. NC State averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 75.2 points, 8.5 more per game than the 66.7 NC State allows. NC State scores 16.4 more points per game (75.5) than Miami (FL) gives up (59.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vittoria Blasigh is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 7.4 points. Shaya Kyle is shooting 58.1% and averaging 15.9 points.

Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Lady Wolfpack. Pierre is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.