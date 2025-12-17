Pierre and NC State host Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-8, 0-1 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-8, 0-1 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts Georgia Tech after Khamil Pierre scored 21 points in NC State’s 87-61 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 3-2 at home. NC State is fourth in college basketball with 44.3 rebounds led by Pierre averaging 13.0.

The Yellow Jackets are 0-1 in conference play. Georgia Tech ranks ninth in college basketball with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 5.5.

NC State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 66.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 66.2 NC State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamareya Jones is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, while averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 assists. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Savannah Samuel is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 10.5 points. Talayah Walker is averaging 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.