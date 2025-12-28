Pierce scores 18 as Presbyterian knocks off Truett McConnell 91-64

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 91-64 win against Truett McConnell on Sunday. Pierce had…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 91-64 win against Truett McConnell on Sunday.

Pierce had 11 rebounds for the Blue Hose (7-8). Triston Wilson added 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had six assists. Carl Parrish shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Bears were led by Shawn Walker, who posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Truett McConnell also got 12 points and four assists from Jadon Yeh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.