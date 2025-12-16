Picton leads Sacramento State against San Francisco after 27-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-4) San Francisco; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-4)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits San Francisco after Natalie Picton scored 27 points in Sacramento State’s 102-42 win against the Simpson (CA) Red Hawks.

The Dons have gone 4-2 in home games. San Francisco averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 2-3 away from home. Sacramento State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

San Francisco’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 55.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Keanna Salave’a is averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Rubi Gray is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

