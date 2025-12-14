Live Radio
Pickett scores 15, SIU-Edwardsville knocks off Eureka 97-54

The Associated Press

December 14, 2025, 5:47 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Pickett’s 15 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Eureka 97-54 on Sunday.

Pickett went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (7-4). Ring Malith added 13 points while shooting 6 for 12 and also had eight rebounds. Harrison Alexander and Tyler King had 11 points each.

Jaxson Provost led the Red Devils in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

