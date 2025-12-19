Phipps leads Pepperdine against Rice after 25-point performance

Rice Owls (6-6) at Pepperdine Waves (4-8) Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Rice after Styles…

Rice Owls (6-6) at Pepperdine Waves (4-8)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Rice after Styles Phipps scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 81-78 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Waves have gone 3-4 in home games. Pepperdine is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 0-3 on the road. Rice averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Pepperdine scores 73.7 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.3 Rice allows. Rice averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phipps is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Anderson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

