Phipps and Pepperdine host Rice

Rice Owls (6-6) at Pepperdine Waves (4-8)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Rice after Styles Phipps scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 81-78 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Waves have gone 3-4 at home. Pepperdine gives up 74.8 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Owls have gone 0-3 away from home. Rice scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Pepperdine averages 73.7 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.3 Rice gives up. Rice averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Cooley is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Waves. Phipps is averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Anderson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.5 points. Trae Broadnax is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

