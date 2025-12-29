Perry and Ole Miss host Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-5) Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -28.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-5)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -28.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces Alcorn State after Travis Perry scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 76-62 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Rebels are 5-1 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 0-10 on the road. Alcorn State is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Ole Miss is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 52.6% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 65.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 68.4 Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 5.6 points. Malik Dia is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jameel Morris is averaging 9.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Braves. Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.