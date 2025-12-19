Perkins scores 19, Brennan has double-double as Villanova holds off Wisconsin 76-66 in overtime

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Perkins scored 19 points, Duke Brennan posted a double-double, and Villanova held off a second-half comeback…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Perkins scored 19 points, Duke Brennan posted a double-double, and Villanova held off a second-half comeback from Wisconsin to win 76-66 in overtime on Friday night.

Perkins also grabbed six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2), while Brennan scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Matt Hodge scored 15 points.

Nolan Winter made his first seven shots, finished 9-of-12 shooting and scored 23 points for the Badgers (7-4). Winter also grabbed 11 rebounds. Nick Boyd added 19 points to go with five rebounds and four assists, and John Blackwell scored 14 before fouling out.

The Wildcats took a 35-22 lead into the first half, using runs of 10-2 and 14-3, buoyed by 10 points off 12 Badgers turnovers.

But after halftime, The Badgers used a 9-0 run to cut a 12-point deficit to three, and remained within five points for the rest of regulation. Blackwell scored all 14 of his points in that second half. Winter tied the game with 31 seconds remaining on a second-chance score after missing, then gathering his own rebound.

That scoring evaporated in overtime for the Badgers, who were outscored 20-10. Lindsay Bryce scored 10 of his 12 points for Villanova in that frame, making both of his 3-point attempts, and a pair of free throws.

