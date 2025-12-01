Perkins leads Villanova against Temple after 21-point performance

Temple Owls (4-3) at Villanova Wildcats (5-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under…

Temple Owls (4-3) at Villanova Wildcats (5-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Temple after Tyler Perkins scored 21 points in Villanova’s 89-75 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Villanova is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Temple ranks third in the AAC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Villanova is shooting 48.1% from the field this season, the same percentage Temple allows to opponents. Temple has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 51.7%.

Derrian Ford is averaging 16.6 points for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 15.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.