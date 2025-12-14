Perdue leads Arizona against Chicago State after 27-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (1-9) at Arizona Wildcats (7-2) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (1-9) at Arizona Wildcats (7-2)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Chicago State after Mickayla Perdue scored 27 points in Arizona’s 87-83 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in home games. Arizona scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-7 on the road. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC scoring 57.5 points per game and is shooting 36.0%.

Arizona’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Mireia Jurado is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers.

Aiyanna Culver is averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars. Keona McGee is averaging 6.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

