Perdue leads Arizona against Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-9) at Arizona Wildcats (8-2) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Bellarmine after Mickayla…

Bellarmine Knights (2-9) at Arizona Wildcats (8-2)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Bellarmine after Mickayla Perdue scored 34 points in Arizona’s 89-70 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 at home. Arizona is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 77.3 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Knights have gone 1-5 away from home. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Triniti Ralston averaging 5.8.

Arizona scores 77.3 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 76.0 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.9 points. Lani Cornfield is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.2 points.

Ralston is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.