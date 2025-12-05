Pepperdine Waves face the Vermont Catamounts on 4-game slide

Vermont Catamounts (5-5) at Pepperdine Waves (3-6) Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine heads into the matchup…

Vermont Catamounts (5-5) at Pepperdine Waves (3-6)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine heads into the matchup against Vermont as losers of four in a row.

The Waves have gone 3-3 in home games. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Styles Phipps averaging 5.6.

The Catamounts are 2-2 on the road. Vermont ranks second in the America East with 14.7 assists per game led by Sean Blake averaging 4.3.

Pepperdine scores 75.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Vermont allows. Vermont averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

TJ Long is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.