Pepperdine secures 70-62 win against Cal State Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark scored 25 points as Pepperdine beat Cal State Bakersfield 70-62.

Clark added four steals for the Waves (4-7). Javon Cooley scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Styles Phipps shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Waves stopped a five-game slide with the win.

The Roadrunners (4-8) were led in scoring by CJ Hardy, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jaden Alexander added 16 points and eight rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield. Dailin Smith also had 15 points and two steals.

Pepperdine took the lead for good with 5:50 to go in the first half and led 33-26 at halftime, with Clark racking up 14 first-half points. Pepperdine outscored Cal State Bakersfield by one point in the final half, while Cooley led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

