Pennsylvania visits Mincy and George Mason

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at George Mason Patriots (11-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -15.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Pennsylvania after Kory Mincy scored 26 points in George Mason’s 86-79 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Patriots have gone 9-0 at home. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 scoring 80.0 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Quakers are 1-3 on the road. Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Power averaging 6.2.

George Mason makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Pennsylvania averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is averaging 18 points for the Quakers. Power is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

