Pennsylvania Quakers square off against the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (6-2, 1-0 A-10) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-3) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

La Salle Explorers (6-2, 1-0 A-10) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Pennsylvania meet at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Pennsylvania scores 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Explorers have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Pennsylvania is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Sawyer is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Quakers. Katie Collins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 15.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.