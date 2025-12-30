Pennsylvania hosts NJIT following Robinson’s 21-point game

NJIT Highlanders (5-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-6) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Pennsylvania after Sebastian Robinson…

NJIT Highlanders (5-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-6)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Pennsylvania after Sebastian Robinson scored 21 points in NJIT’s 95-60 win over the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

The Quakers are 5-1 on their home court. Pennsylvania is the Ivy League leader with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Scantlebury averaging 2.6.

The Highlanders are 2-7 on the road. NJIT gives up 77.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.3 points per game.

Pennsylvania is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.6% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 64.6 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.7 Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is averaging 18 points for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

David Bolden is averaging 11.4 points for the Highlanders. Robinson is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

