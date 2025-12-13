Penn State visits No. 3 South Carolina following Latson’s 32-point game

Penn State Lady Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30…

Penn State Lady Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina faces Penn State after Ta’Niya Latson scored 32 points in South Carolina’s 106-42 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-0 in home games. South Carolina has an 8-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Lady Lions are 1-0 in road games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiyomi McMiller averaging 5.2.

South Carolina makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Penn State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Latson is averaging 17.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.8%.

Gracie Merkle is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lady Lions. McMiller is averaging 19.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.