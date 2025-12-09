Penn State visits DeVries and Indiana

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Penn State after Tucker DeVries scored 26 points in Indiana’s 87-78 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 in home games. Indiana scores 85.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 1-0 on the road. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 83.1 points per game and is shooting 50.8%.

Indiana averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State has shot at a 50.8% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.0 points.

Kayden Mingo is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.