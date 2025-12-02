Penn State take on Campbell in non-conference action

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dovydas Butka and Campbell visit Kayden Mingo and Penn State in non-conference play.

The Nittany Lions have gone 5-0 at home. Penn State averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fighting Camels are 0-4 on the road. Campbell averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Penn State makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). Campbell scores 7.1 more points per game (76.4) than Penn State gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mingo is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Melih Tunca is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 56.7%.

DJ Smith is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Butka is averaging 14.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

