Penn State puts home win streak on the line against No. 9 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts No. 9 Michigan State looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Nittany Lions are 6-0 on their home court. Penn State averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 8-1 to start the season. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten with 19.1 assists per game led by Jeremy Fears Jr. averaging 9.7.

Penn State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Nittany Lions. Dominick Stewart is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jaxon Kohler is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Fears is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

