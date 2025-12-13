Penn State plays No. 9 Michigan State, looks for 4th straight home win

Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts No. 9 Michigan State trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Nittany Lions are 6-0 in home games. Penn State averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 8-1 to start the season. Michigan State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Penn State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Michigan State averages 76.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 74.3 Penn State allows to opponents.

The Nittany Lions and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Jaxon Kohler averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 11.6 points, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.