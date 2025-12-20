Penn State faces VCU

VCU Rams (4-8, 0-1 A-10) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

VCU Rams (4-8, 0-1 A-10) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on VCU at Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The Lady Lions have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Penn State is eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Gracie Merkle paces the Lady Lions with 8.1 boards.

The Rams have a 4-7 record in non-conference games. VCU is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

Penn State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game VCU allows. VCU’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Penn State has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is shooting 74.2% and averaging 21.0 points for the Lady Lions. Moriah Murray is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Katarina Knezevic averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Cyriah Griffin is shooting 41.7% and averaging 7.0 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.