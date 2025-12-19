Pence scores 22 in Illinois State’s 75-68 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ty Pence scored 22 points as Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 75-68 on Thursday night in…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ty Pence scored 22 points as Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 75-68 on Thursday night in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Pence shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, for the Redbirds (9-3, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Chase Walker scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Boden Skunberg had 10 points.

The Salukis (6-6, 0-1) were led by Quel’Ron House, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Drew Steffe added 17 points and three steals for Southern Illinois. Rolyns Aligbe also had eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Walker scored 11 points in the first half and Illinois State went into halftime trailing 35-30. Pence scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

