Pelly, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to host McClendon and the Alabama State Lady Hornets

Alabama State Lady Hornets (3-8) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (3-8) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jailah Pelly and UAPB host Charlese McClendon and Alabama State in SWAC play Thursday.

The Golden Lions are 1-1 on their home court. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Briontanay Marshall averaging 1.8.

The Lady Hornets are 0-7 on the road. Alabama State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAPB’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Golden Lions and Lady Hornets meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelly is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 32.0%.

McClendon is averaging 7.3 points for the Lady Hornets. Shamya Reid is averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.