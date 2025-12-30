Payne scores 14 as Seton Hall defeats Marquette 79-73

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Stephon Payne III had 14 points in Seton Hall’s 79-73 victory over Marquette on Tuesday. Payne also…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Stephon Payne III had 14 points in Seton Hall’s 79-73 victory over Marquette on Tuesday.

Payne also contributed 22 rebounds and three blocks for the Pirates (12-2, 2-1 Big East Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Adam Clark finished 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-3) were led by Ben Gold, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Marquette also got 16 points and five assists from Nigel James Jr. Royce Parham also put up 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Staton-McCray scored 14 points in the first half for Seton Hall, who led 39-38 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.