Paveletzke scores 22 as Ohio downs Marshall 88-81

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke’s 22 points helped Ohio defeat Marshall 88-81 on Saturday.

Paveletzke shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (3-6). Aidan Hadaway added 19 points, shooting 4 for 7 from distance, and 11 rebounds.Javan Simmons scored 13.

Noah Otshudi led the Thundering Herd (5-4) with 21 points. Wyatt Fricks added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Speer finished with 13 points and five assists.

Ohio took the lead for good with 8:46 to go in the first half. The score was 40-34 at halftime, with Hadaway racking up 10 points.

