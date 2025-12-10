Patterson scores 17 as Hofstra knocks off SUNY-Old Westbury 92-23

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — James Patterson scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off of the bench to lead Hofstra…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — James Patterson scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off of the bench to lead Hofstra past SUNY-Old Westbury 92-23 on Wednesday night.

Jaeden Roberts scored 17 points and added seven rebounds for the Pride (7-4). Cruz Davis shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Imole Akinwale led the way for the Panthers with six points. Christian Thomas added five points and three steals for SUNY-Old Westbury. Latimer Taylor Jr. also had five points.

Patterson scored 15 points in the first half to help put Hofstra up 47-10 at the break.

