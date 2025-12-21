Patrick scores 18 as Stephen F. Austin defeats Dallas 103-55

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick had 18 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 103-55 victory against Dallas on Sunday. Patrick…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick had 18 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 103-55 victory against Dallas on Sunday.

Patrick added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-2). Keon Thompson scored 14 points and added five rebounds and eight assists. Narit Chotikavanic went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Thomas Fleming led the way for the Crusaders with nine points.

