Parks leads Toledo against Oakland after 27-point game

Toledo Rockets (5-3) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Oakland after Austin Parks scored 27 points in Toledo’s 102-58 win against the Central State (OH) Marauders.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-0 on their home court. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 85.1 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 1-0 away from home. Toledo ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Oakland is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Oakland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Isaac Garrett is averaging 16.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 59.6%.

Leroy Blyden Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists.

