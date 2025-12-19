Parker leads UMass against Kent State after 24-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-2) at UMass Minutemen (8-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Kent…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-2) at UMass Minutemen (8-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Kent State after K’Jei Parker scored 24 points in UMass’ 103-95 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Minutemen have gone 5-1 in home games. UMass is third in the MAC with 17.7 assists per game led by Danny Carbuccia averaging 5.5.

The Golden Flashes are 0-1 in road games. Kent State is second in the MAC with 19.6 assists per game led by Cian Medley averaging 6.4.

UMass’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State scores 23.0 more points per game (96.6) than UMass allows (73.6).

The Minutemen and Golden Flashes face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Delrecco Gillespie is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jahari Williamson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 96.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.