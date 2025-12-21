Parker leads Radford against VMI after 26-point performance

VMI Keydets (5-7) at Radford Highlanders (5-8) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -10.5; over/under is…

VMI Keydets (5-7) at Radford Highlanders (5-8)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces VMI after Dennis Parker Jr. scored 26 points in Radford’s 96-83 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Highlanders are 5-2 in home games. Radford is eighth in the Big South with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 4.2.

The Keydets are 1-4 in road games. VMI is fifth in the SoCon with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by TJ Johnson averaging 2.5.

Radford scores 81.0 points, 6.5 more per game than the 74.5 VMI allows. VMI averages 77.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 80.5 Radford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 38.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.