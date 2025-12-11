Parker, Austin Peay Governors to host Taylor, East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-2) at Austin Peay Governors (4-5) Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-2) at Austin Peay Governors (4-5)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on East Tennessee State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Governors are 2-0 in home games. Austin Peay is second in the ASUN with 16.6 assists per game led by Zyree Collins averaging 4.0.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in road games. East Tennessee State is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Austin Peay averages 76.3 points, 11.9 more per game than the 64.4 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State scores 12.7 more points per game (81.3) than Austin Peay allows (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Parker is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Jaylen Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

