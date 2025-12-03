Papadatos scores 19 as Saint Francis knocks off Penn State-Shenango 100-41

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Paris Papadatos scored 19 points as Saint Francis beat Penn State-Shenango 100-41 on Wednesday. Papadatos shot…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Paris Papadatos scored 19 points as Saint Francis beat Penn State-Shenango 100-41 on Wednesday.

Papadatos shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Red Flash (2-7). Trey Weiand scored 17 points. Ralph Martino Jr. went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Kevon Washington led the way for the Nittany Lions with 11 points. Jordan Dotson added seven points for Penn State-Shenango. Rhys Grocott had six points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.