Panov scores 19 as Drexel downs Maine 74-56

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Victor Panov had 19 points in Drexel’s 74-56 win against Maine on Sunday.

Panov shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (6-7). Shane Blakeney scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Eli Beard went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Mekhi Gray led the Black Bears (1-13) in scoring, with 12 points. Logan Carey added 10 points and three steals for Maine.

Drexel took the lead with 11:23 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Blakeney led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to go up 37-28 at the break. Drexel pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Maine by nine points in the final half, as Panov led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

