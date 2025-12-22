Palek and Missouri State host Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (8-4, 2-0 OVC) at Missouri State Bears (5-5) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Lindenwood Lions (8-4, 2-0 OVC) at Missouri State Bears (5-5)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Lindenwood after Keith Palek III scored 27 points in Missouri State’s 63-62 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bears are 5-2 in home games. Missouri State is seventh in the CUSA scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Lions are 2-4 on the road. Lindenwood leads the OVC with 17.6 assists. Clayton Jackson paces the Lions with 4.1.

Missouri State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Lindenwood averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobi Williams is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.5 points. Palek is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.4 points.

Anias Futrell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Jadis Jones is shooting 66.3% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.