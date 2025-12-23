Palek and Missouri State host Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (8-4, 2-0 OVC) at Missouri State Bears (5-5) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Lindenwood Lions (8-4, 2-0 OVC) at Missouri State Bears (5-5)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Lindenwood after Keith Palek III scored 27 points in Missouri State’s 63-62 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bears are 5-2 in home games. Missouri State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 2-4 away from home. Lindenwood leads the OVC scoring 84.6 points per game while shooting 47.9%.

Missouri State averages 74.9 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.6 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palek is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 12.5 points.

Jadis Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

