Page leads Northwestern against Ohio State after 21-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Ohio State after Arrinten Page scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 85-73 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Northwestern scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 0-1 on the road. Ohio State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Northwestern scores 81.0 points, 13.7 more per game than the 67.3 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Buckeyes meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is shooting 71.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Page is shooting 60.8% and averaging 15.8 points.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Christoph Tilly is averaging 15.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

