Pacific visits No. 10 BYU after Dybantsa’s 26-point outing

Pacific Tigers (8-3) at BYU Cougars (9-1) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -23.5; over/under is…

Pacific Tigers (8-3) at BYU Cougars (9-1)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -23.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU hosts Pacific after AJ Dybantsa scored 26 points in BYU’s 100-53 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. BYU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-3 in road games. Pacific is third in the WCC with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Isaac Jack averaging 6.8.

BYU makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Pacific has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Dybantsa is shooting 55.5% and averaging 20.9 points.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.