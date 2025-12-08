P.J. Haggerty scores 28 as Kansas State rolls past Mississippi Valley State 108-49

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty sank five of Kansas State’s 19 3-pointers and scored 28, leading the Wildcats to…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty sank five of Kansas State’s 19 3-pointers and scored 28, leading the Wildcats to a 108-49 romp over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Haggerty made 11 of 14 shots with just one miss from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (6-4), who improved to 5-2 at home.

David Castillo came off the bench to hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, scoring 19 for K-State. Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 15 on 5-for-10 shooting from distance as the Wildcats hot 53% from outside the arc. Nate Johnson had two 3s and scored 14, adding six assists and five steals.

Haggerty scored seven in a game-opening 25-9 run by K-State. He had 15 points by halftime as the Wildcats opened up a 55-21 lead.

K-State shot just under 60% from the floor in the first half. The Wildcats made 6 of 13 from distance and 11 of 14 free throws. Mississippi Valley State missed 25 of 31 shots, including all six of its 3-pointers.

Haggerty and Castillo missed one shot each in the second half, combining for 25 of the Wildcats’ 53 points after the break.

Michael James scored 23 to lead the Delta Devils (1-9), who are 0-7 on the road and have lost eight straight.

Kansas: At Creighton on Saturday.

MVSU: Hosts Tarleton State on Dec. 16.

