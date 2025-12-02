Ozzauto, Lehigh Mountain Hawks to host Pape and the Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red (4-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Emily Pape and…

Cornell Big Red (4-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emily Pape and Cornell take on Jessie Ozzauto and Lehigh in non-conference play.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-2 in home games. Lehigh gives up 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Big Red are 3-3 on the road. Cornell is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Lehigh averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzauto is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Belle Bramer is averaging 11.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 55.2%.

Rachel Kaus is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Big Red. Pape is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

