Owens, San Diego Toreros to visit Bartholomew, Pacific Tigers

San Diego Toreros (7-7, 0-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-6, 1-0 WCC) Stockton, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (7-7, 0-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-6, 1-0 WCC)

Stockton, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Pacific in WCC action Tuesday.

The Tigers are 6-4 in home games. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Marina Radocaj averaging 3.5.

The Toreros are 0-1 in conference matchups. San Diego has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Pacific scores 68.4 points, 9.1 more per game than the 59.3 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Pacific gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Mindermann averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Winner Bartholomew is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Hallie Rhodes is averaging 10 points for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 55.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.