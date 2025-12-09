Oweh’s 21 points power Kentucky past North Carolina Central 103-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh’s 21 points drove a Kentucky offense that never eased, and the Wildcats bested North…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh’s 21 points drove a Kentucky offense that never eased, and the Wildcats bested North Carolina Central 103-67 on Wednesday.

Oweh went 9-for-12 from the field with seven rebounds and four steals, while sparking the stretch that broke open the second half.

Kentucky (6-4) shot 61 percent (39 of 64) from the field and turned NCCU’s 13 turnovers into transition chances that kept piling up. Malachi Moreno added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jasper Johnson delivered 22 off the bench, including a late surge that pushed the margin past 30.

NCCU (3-9) stayed within reach early behind Gage Lattimore, who scored 14 points. His 3 at 15:28 cut the gap to 62-42, but Kentucky answered with Oweh’s putback, a Johnson 3 and a Collin Chandler corner jumper that stretched the lead to 80-48.

Kentucky’s reserves carried the finish. Andrija Jelavić hit from deep, Kam Williams tallied a dunk in traffic and Johnson added a layup that steadied the final run. Kentucky finished with 27 assists on 39 makes and held NCCU to 42% (24 of 57) shooting.

Up Next

The Wildcats host Indiana on Dec. 13.

North Carolina Central heads back home to face NAIA Mid-Atlantic Christian on Dec. 17.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.