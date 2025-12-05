Overton leads No. 20 Auburn against No. 2 Arizona after 29-point game

Auburn Tigers (7-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is…

Auburn Tigers (7-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Auburn plays No. 2 Arizona after Kevin Overton scored 29 points in Auburn’s 83-73 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 39.6 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 10.3 rebounds.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Auburn is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Arizona averages 87.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 74.4 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 20.9 more points per game (87.9) than Arizona gives up to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 58.6%.

Keyshawn Hall is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.