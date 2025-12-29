Overton and Auburn host Queens

Queens Royals (5-7) at Auburn Tigers (8-4) Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is…

Queens Royals (5-7) at Auburn Tigers (8-4)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Queens after Kevin Overton scored 22 points in Auburn’s 88-60 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Auburn averages 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Royals are 0-6 on the road. Queens allows 87.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Auburn scores 84.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 87.6 Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.3 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nasir Mann is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points.

