Ose Okojie posts double-double to help Howard fend off Drexel 74-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ose Okojie totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Howard fend off Drexel 74-66 on Tuesday.

Okojie made 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his free throws for the Bison (8-5), who upped their win streak to four with their first road win in their fourth try.

Cam Gillus contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Howard. Bryce Harris had 13 points and Cedric Taylor III scored 12.

Kevon Vanderhorst had a career-high 30 points to pace the Dragons (4-7), now 3-2 at home. He made 8 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws. Villiam Garcia Adsten added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Okojie had 11 points and Gillus scored 10 to guide Howard to a 36-25 advantage at halftime. Gillus hit a 3-pointer to give Howard a 7-5 lead and the Bison never trailed after the first 2:28.

