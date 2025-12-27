Oriol and North Florida host Columbia

Columbia Lions (9-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-10) Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -13.5; over/under…

Columbia Lions (9-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-10)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Columbia after Kamrin Oriol scored 29 points in North Florida’s 105-67 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Ospreys have gone 2-1 in home games. North Florida averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions are 3-3 on the road. Columbia has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 78.5 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 90.3 North Florida gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oriol is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the last 10 games.

Blair Thompson is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 81.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

