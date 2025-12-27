Oregon takes on Omaha after Bittle’s 28-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (7-7) at Oregon Ducks (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks…

Omaha Mavericks (7-7) at Oregon Ducks (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -20.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Omaha after Nathan Bittle scored 28 points in Oregon’s 91-82 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Ducks are 6-1 in home games. Oregon is fifth in the Big Ten with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Stewart averaging 2.6.

The Mavericks are 2-4 on the road. Omaha has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oregon is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.4% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mavericks. Ja’Sean Glover is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.