Oregon takes home win streak into matchup with Portland

Portland Pilots (5-5) at Oregon Ducks (11-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Portland looking to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Ducks are 7-0 on their home court. Oregon is seventh in the Big Ten with 18.6 assists per game led by Katie Fiso averaging 7.6.

The Pilots are 1-2 on the road. Portland averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Oregon makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Portland averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Fiso is shooting 57.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Florence Dallow is averaging 9.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

